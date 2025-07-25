Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $73.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. Roblox has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,223 shares in the company, valued at $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock worth $593,440,562. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Roblox by 18.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 96,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $262,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $774,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

