Robyn L. Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $322,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,883.05. The trade was a 36.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNM stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 447.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

