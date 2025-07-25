Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $577.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $561.00 to $577.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.18.

NYSE:ROP opened at $560.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.49. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

