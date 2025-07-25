Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $668.00 to $687.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ROP opened at $560.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.