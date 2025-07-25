Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

