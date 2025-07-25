Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 38,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 29,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.