Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Bank of America

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.05.

Shares of RCL opened at $349.55 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $355.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

