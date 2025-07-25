Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $173.73, with a volume of 257813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ryder System by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

