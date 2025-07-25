Sachetta LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sachetta LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,671,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,533,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 135,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

