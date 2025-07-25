Sage Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

