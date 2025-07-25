Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for SHW Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $340.38 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.62 and its 200 day moving average is $348.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 44,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.