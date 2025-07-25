Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 801,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.14.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MSFT opened at $510.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.84. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $514.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

