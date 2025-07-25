Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

