Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $591,171.96 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 89,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $591,171.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,203,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,274.75. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Andrew Carnie sold 100,000 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $638,000.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.67. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.