Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 55,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

