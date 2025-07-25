Steven A. Raymund Sells 13,432 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,275,811.56. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jabil Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

