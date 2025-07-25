Steven Conine Sells 60,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $3,361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,469.46. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $391,659.74.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37.

On Monday, June 30th, Steven Conine sold 21,963 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $1,142,295.63.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,482,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $2,953,038.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $89,862.46.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $195,023.32.

On Monday, May 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $392,115.96.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.5%

W stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

