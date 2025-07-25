Susquehanna Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Shares of CNI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

