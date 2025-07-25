Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 345.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Synovus Financial by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 411,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

