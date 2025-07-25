Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.