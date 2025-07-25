Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $289.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.92.

TLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Talen Energy from $269.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

TLN opened at $339.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $350.52.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

