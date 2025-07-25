Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPR. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE TPR opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $66,902,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.