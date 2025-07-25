Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 46,000 Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,478,000 after purchasing an additional 378,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,174,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 596,956 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 220,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MWA stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

