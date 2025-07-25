Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,692 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,169,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after buying an additional 1,232,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 888,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

