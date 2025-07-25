Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,236 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.14. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

