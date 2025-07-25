Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,241,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $17,247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 681,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 570,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AROC opened at $23.37 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Archrock declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.