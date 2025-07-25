Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

