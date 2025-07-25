Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,398,896 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398,896 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

