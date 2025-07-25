Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,146 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.