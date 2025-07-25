Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 82,824 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,824 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

