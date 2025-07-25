TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $1,593,099.84 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $1,684,482.24.

On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE TKO opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 324.0% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

