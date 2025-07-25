TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $1,593,099.84 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 21st, Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76.
- On Thursday, July 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $1,684,482.24.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74.
TKO Group Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE TKO opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.73.
TKO Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 324.0% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
