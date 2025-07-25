Truist Financial Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $685.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $675.00 to $685.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROP. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.49. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

