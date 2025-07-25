Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crown by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,836,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 3.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,988,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 412.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Crown by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,673,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.