TSE:CNR FY2025 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.75. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$155.79.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$130.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$129.90 and a 1-year high of C$164.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$142.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Insiders have bought a total of 9,688 shares of company stock worth $1,285,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

