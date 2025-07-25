Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

