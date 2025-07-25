Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $131.79 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

