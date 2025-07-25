U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP Sells $1,099,509.18 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after acquiring an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after acquiring an additional 422,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.