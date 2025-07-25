UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Get Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.