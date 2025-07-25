United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

