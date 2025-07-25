Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,007 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,041 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $817,575. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $6,804,703. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZM opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

