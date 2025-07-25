Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 11,834 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

