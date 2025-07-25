Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 15,551 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

