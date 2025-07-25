Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 15,551 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYBFree Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

