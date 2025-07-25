Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Moderna worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Moderna by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Moderna by 408.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Moderna Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

