Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 64,751 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.