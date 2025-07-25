Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 7,912 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,266 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $207.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

