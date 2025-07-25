Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of CubeSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 115.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 446.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 103.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

