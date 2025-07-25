Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,595,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

