Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

About Trade Desk



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

