Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.75 Million Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $126.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

