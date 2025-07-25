Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $13.21 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,283,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,148,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $180.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,700. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.